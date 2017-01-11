Las Vegas, NV - Gentlemen, and Ladies, place your bets. Trumpgate is the hottest game in Vegas. For $100 wager, gamblers can choose the number of days or years Trump will remain in the office of President before being forced to resign or impeached.

Odds are currently running in favor of a Trump presidency lasting less than a year, but with the increasing steam, that bet doesn't pay off. Instead, many are betting on the exact month within the first year that Trump will resign or be forced out by impeachment, with the current odds on July and August 2017.

Trump denied even the existence of Trumpgate, but Vegas oddsmakers are saying he is well involved and "betting against the public." Trump released the following tweets, one coming right after the other, immediately after BuzzFeed's release of the 32 page "unsubstantiated" report alleging a clear coordination between the Russian government and Trump, with favors given and deals made on both sides, all to get Trump elected:

"I fired Manafort and have nothing to do with him. Know nothing about him and Ukraine or Crimea."

"Never paid a bribe or kickback in Russian or China . . . that anyone can track."

"Michael Cohen is no longer a lawyer of mine. Acting on his own! Attorney-client privilege!"

"Who the hell is Carter Page? Sounds like a Democrat."

"It was not an orgy in St. Petersburg, well not really. Fun times though."

"I did NOT ask those ladies to pee on the bed, they were drunk and thought the bed was the toilet and I just thought it was funny."

"Oops, had no idea the Obamas slept in that same bed the night before. Coincidence!"

"Worthless Mike 'Six' Pence wrote the false report. . . Working with Putin. . . Wants my Job!"

"Christie got away with the same thing in Jersey, it was all his subordinates. His cell phone went missing. Knew nothing!"

All nine Tweets were deleted from Trump's Twitter account by morning. However, Americans betting on the Trump presidency remains ongoing.

