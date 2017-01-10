A recent tweet that has been attributed to voice actor, and Luke Skywalker purveyor, Mark Hamill, is just the latest piece of evidence pointing to the possibility that Donald Trump might just be a disguise for Batman's perennial arch nemesis, the Joker. Unconvincing dye job aside, (perhaps bright orange is the only color that will take over green hair) there are other signs that the almost President may well be the greatest super villain on the face of the earth.

From Oberon Sexton (2010) to Eric Border (2013-2015) and even as far back as Detective Comics #27 (1937, The Red Hood) Joker has shown a long history of taking on aliases to achieve some new diabolical objective. Could the Clown Prince of Crime be pulling off his greatest con by becoming the most powerful man in the world? If he succeeds, how will he top eating all of China (as seen in the Superman: Emperor Joker story line)? Will he place a mirthless grin of the face of all republicans as they haplessly fall in line like the automatons that they are? Were Joker Fish just the beginning of an entire nation of clown faced subjects? The terrible possibilities are endless!

The most striking evidence to Trump's true identity can be found in the pages of Detective Comics. All the way back in Detective Comics #476 (published in Mar./Apr. 1978) on page 12 cell 7 as the Joker battles Batman on a catwalk during a powerful storm he declares: "You can't beat the Joker fool - - The Joker is Trump!" Not as subtle as when he perpetrated all of his crimes in the form of joke punchlines as he did when he was disguised as Oberon Sexton, but the Joker is not always subtle.

Based on his long history of donning disguises, and his penchant for leaving clues to his actual identity could this be the Joker's longest gestating, boldest disguise yet?

Trump's own erratic behavior could also be construed as the facade of a 39 year old disguise that is finally starting to crack. After all, the Joker is well known to get within inches of his ultimate goals only to slip up just enough for Batman to take him down. Has the Clown at Midnight tricked his way into the Presidency only to be exposed moments before handed the power of Commander in Chief of the United States armed forces? Since Batman isn't real, does this mean America is left resigned to the fate of being led by a psychopath?

Perhaps The Joker's new years greeting is just the work of a corrupted Jedi. Maybe Trump is just a grumpy old man with a bad hair stylist. It is more likely that the Joker declaring himself Trump almost 40 years ago is just a coincidence. But what if it's not?!?!!

To find out the answer to this burning question, and the harrowing consequences of the Joker's latest scheme true believers tune in to the next episode of real life and hope you survive the experience!