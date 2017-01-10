Hollywood, CA - After being called "over-rated" by Donald Trump, Meryl Streep will return all her acting awards and will quit acting altogether.

Streep will return her 3 Academy Awards (after 19 nominations), her 8 Golden Globes (after 30 nominations), her 2 Screen Actor Guild Awards (after 16 nominations), her 3 Critics Choice Awards (after 11 nominations), her 2 BAFTA Awards (after 14 nominations), her 2 Emmy Awards (after 3 nominations), and her 4 Lifetime Achievement Awards, as well as her Kennedy Center Medal and Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Trump representative Kellyanne Conway tweeted, "That woman can't act. I act. So I know good acting when I see it."

Trump later tweeted, "Streep is over-rated. Worse than Kellyanne by a mile. Meryl's batting average for actual wins sucks."

Streep, who is now rumored to be considering a run for President herself, tweeted, "My life's work has obviously been completely discredited. I need to take my lessons from Trump. It would be nice though if Trump actually did start acting like a President."

A successful actor in his own right, Mr. Trump is a proud winner of the Razzie Award for "Worst Supporting Actor" for his role in "The 2017 Presidential Debates." This is his second win after two nominations in this category, a 100% batting average.