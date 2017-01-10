Written by Mike Peril
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Tuesday, 10 January 2017

image for "Over-Rated" Streep Returns all Acting Awards
Donald Trump's Razzie Award

Hollywood, CA - After being called "over-rated" by Donald Trump, Meryl Streep will return all her acting awards and will quit acting altogether.

Streep will return her 3 Academy Awards (after 19 nominations), her 8 Golden Globes (after 30 nominations), her 2 Screen Actor Guild Awards (after 16 nominations), her 3 Critics Choice Awards (after 11 nominations), her 2 BAFTA Awards (after 14 nominations), her 2 Emmy Awards (after 3 nominations), and her 4 Lifetime Achievement Awards, as well as her Kennedy Center Medal and Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Trump representative Kellyanne Conway tweeted, "That woman can't act. I act. So I know good acting when I see it."

Trump later tweeted, "Streep is over-rated. Worse than Kellyanne by a mile. Meryl's batting average for actual wins sucks."

Streep, who is now rumored to be considering a run for President herself, tweeted, "My life's work has obviously been completely discredited. I need to take my lessons from Trump. It would be nice though if Trump actually did start acting like a President."

A successful actor in his own right, Mr. Trump is a proud winner of the Razzie Award for "Worst Supporting Actor" for his role in "The 2017 Presidential Debates." This is his second win after two nominations in this category, a 100% batting average.

Make Mike Peril's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 1 plus 3?

5 4 24 1
94 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more