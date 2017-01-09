Written by Ben Macnair
Monday, 9 January 2017

An actress who reads other people's words for a living, and a President Elect, who in his own words 'has all of the best words' have entered into a spat on Twitter (other social networking sites are available).

Donald Trump, the actual second choice for American President, and Meryl 'I'm from Africa' Streep have entered into a spat, following Streep's criticism of Trump at the Golden Globe awards, which gives very successful and very rich people awards for turning up to do their jobs.

'There is nothing intrinsically funny in this, it is what is the news, and rich people make the news' said Derwent Water, 47, he spends his life stacking shelves in a supermarket. 'Where are my awards?' he asked, rhetorically.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

