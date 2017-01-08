In an effort to assist business and world leaders in managing their commerce and diplomacy more effectively, Congress has passed a law effective for the course of the upcoming presidency. The law designates presidential tweets will be released once a day, at noon Eastern Standard Time.

Twitter has agreed to coordinate the back-end of the policy. President Trump's tweets will accumulate each day and be released all at once in a large batch.

Congress also allotted the incoming executive a special presidential stress-relief squeeze toy and a bowl of lollipops to help with the President's impatience while having to wait for replies.

The President Elect has not yet been informed of this law.