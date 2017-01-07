Written by b kenneth mcgee
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this
Topics: Donald Trump

Saturday, 7 January 2017

The Associated Press is reporting this morning that sources within the Trump transition team have informed them that Pussy flavored lip balm will be offered at the web site MakeAmericaGreatAgain.grab and a sample pack will be given to every attendee at the Inaugural Balls on January 20th. "It's our way of saying "thank you" to our supporters and to add another product to our web store.

The new lip balm apparently will come in many flavors including:  Vanilla, Chocolate, Mellow Yellow, Younger than Springtime, Potpourri, Mature, Old Spice and a celebrity series with titles such as Lady Gaga and Rosie O'Donnell....."and for those that dare to test the limits of their pleasures:"... Beyond the Fringe.

 "Made in the USA from all natural ingredients...from our hips to your lips," states the literature."

According to the AP report, when called, the 800 number given is answered..."Haloooo, my naaame is Mike...how can I heeelp youuu? We don just geeve lip service!  LOL Ha! Ha! Joke on you, heh?" Take order now!"

Make b kenneth mcgee's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 1 plus 2?

1 3 25 7
70 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more