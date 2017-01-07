Meeting at an undisclosed, subterranean, sound proof, command center, located somewhere near or in a branch of the National Defense and Strategic Commission, maybe in Washington D.C., the Republican leaders of both the House and Senate, discussed how to move forward with their plan to implement the impeachment of President-elect Donald Trump, or Dump Trump.



"We have a Putney Swope situation here, and if we don't get rid of him like yesterday, the Republicans could stand to lose the House and Senate in the next election. Forget a Republican President in 2020. That's already been tweeted into history for the next two Presidential elections."

After a five-minute session, which included tacos from the taco truck parked at the street corner, it was decided that the best way to Dump Trump was to get a hold of his tax records, find a conflict of interest, (betting there would be a plethora of possibilities from which to choose) citing that the conflict would marginalize his contribution to the office, vote him out and put Pence in charge. Fingers crossed.

"Man, these are good tacos."

The question was raised: Why, 'Fingers crossed'? Was it the thinking of the group that Trump might barricade himself in the White House, call Putin for help and set up the red army in Lafayette Square?

'Fingers crossed,' is meant, that per chance, Pence will cooperate with the Dump Trump movement.

The group decided on Mitt Romney as the new vice-president. "He wasn't too happy with Trump's offer as White House pool boy."

Next, it was predicted that Hillary would blast out of the gates and holler like hell that if Trump's tax records had been released before the election, she would have won the election.

There was a second run for an order of tacos.

"She's a skirt. Lots of noise, but nothing's going to change."

The group decided, that it was a far, far better thing that they deal with Hillary's wrath, then allow Trump to tweet the United States into World War III or to lose the House and Senate races in the next election.

Sad!