Topics: Donald Trump, CIA, Vodka

Friday, 6 January 2017

image for Russians Celebrate Trump's Victory With His Wine

SAINT LOUIS POST DISPATCH

AP --

Senior officials in the Russian government celebrated Donald Trump's victory over Hillary Clinton as a geopolitical win for Moscow, according to U.S. officials who said that American intelligence agencies intercepted communications in the aftermath of the election in which Russian officials congratulated themselves on the outcome.

The happy reaction among high-ranking Russian officials - including some who had knowledge of the country's cyber campaign to interfere in the U.S. election - contributed to the U.S. intelligence community's assessment that Moscow's efforts were aimed at at helping Trump win the White House.

The Russian government big wigs, according to intelligence reports, were laughing and dancing in celebration. They were quite intoxicated, drinking vodka and wine from Trump's New York Vineyards. They chanted about Trump repeatedly saying "useful idiot" according to the report. Whether Trump personally provided the wine was not ascertained by American intelligence.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

