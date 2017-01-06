CHICAGO TRIBUNE

AP --

Since the November election gun sales, which more than doubled under Obama, have been dropping sharply, because of lessened fears that the government will take away the assault rifles and other armaments we need to protect ourselves from the federal government.

Sales rose through the year as polls showed Clinton in the lead, but after the election, the Financial Times reported, "shares in gun makers such as Smith & Wesson and Sturm Ruger plunged."

But the gun industry is taking heart in the far left-wings' fear that a police state under Trump will frighten its members into buying arms to defend themselves against militarized police forces such as the one's at Ferguson and Standing Rock.

Reportedly, the NRA and gun manufactures will begin an advertising campaign to get progressives and the radical left to buy firearms.

The U.S. has more private arms than all of the rest of the world combined. The arsenal should rise since people on the left tend not to have weapons in their homes.