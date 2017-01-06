Written by Keith Shirey
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Friday, 6 January 2017

image for Trump Appointee: America Successor To Crusaders

NEW YORK TIMES

by Henry Wallace

One of Donald Trump's appointments is National Security Advisor Gen. Michael Flynn, a radical Islamophobe who declares that Islam is not a religion but rather, a political ideology, like fascism, which is at war with us, so we must defend ourselves, against the whole Muslim world.

"One of the highlights of Western civilization were the holy crusades against the Muslims," Flynn said in an interview.

"The knights in shining armor in the 14th Century were engaged in against-the-odds quests to accomplish godly deeds in an evil world. We need to remember the Red crosses on pure white backgrounds on their shields; it sends shivers up my spine," said the new national security advisor.

Flynn concluded, "Today's American forces in the Middle East are fighting a battle against Islam that the Christian crusaders never finished. May god bless them and the United States of America," said the Trump general.

Make Keith Shirey's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 1 multiplied by 3?

4 3 15 20
75 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more