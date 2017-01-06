NEW YORK TIMES

by Elmer Gantry

Donald Trump has appointed Betsy DeVos, who is dedicated to undermining and eliminating the public school system as the secretary of education.

She is a fundamentalist Christian member of a Protestant denomination holding that "all scientific theories be subject to Scripture" and that "Humanity is created in the image of God; all theorizing that minimizes this fact and all theories of evolution that deny the creative activity of God are rejected."

She should also be able to work amicably with Vice-President-elect Mike Pence, a "Christian Supremacist" who have long craved an extremist Christian theocracy.

It is reported that DeVos and Pence are requesting funding from Saudi sponsors of extremist fundamentalist Wahhabi madrassas and seeking advise from their Mullahs to help the process of teaching anti-science courses in both private and (what is left) of public schools.