Donald Trump has chosen Andy Puzder for secretary of labor. As the ultrarich CEO of restaurant chains, he relies on the most easily exploited non-union labor for the dirty work, usually Latino immigrants, which doesn't comport well with Trump's plans to deport them en masse.

The same problem arises for the infrastructure programs; the private firms that are set to profit from these initiatives rely heavily on the same labor source. Too, of course, agriculture relies on the immigrants to do work others shun.

So Mr. Trump has been under great pressure from Puzder, agri-business, and many corporations to allow Latino immigrants into the U.S. to do work that ordinary Americans won't do.

Giving in to these pressures, particularly from Andy Puzder, President-elect Trump has ordered that his "beautiful wall," as he calls it, be redesigned to only keep out Muslims. "Of course some swarthy Muslims look like Mexicans which poses a problem," said Trump.