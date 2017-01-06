CHICAGO TRIBUNE



Recent studies indicate that Obamacare (The Affordable Care Act) has saved thousands of lives and prolonged the lives and decreased suffering of several millions.

When asked about this, Paul Ryan said, "We're going to repeal it anyway. Many of those lives saved were of people on welfare. That they will live means a burden on the American taxpayer."

The Republicans say they will replace the ACA with some other health care program but don't have the slightest idea of when or how. Donald Trump, however, says that it will be replaced by something beautiful. This is the same man who lied about "the wall" being paid for by Mexico and went back on his promise to jail Hillary Clinton. it should be noted

Ryan went on to explain that severe illness is the fault of the individual who gets the disease. "It is not the responsibility of big brother government to take care of the sick," stated the GOP speaker of the house.

"I urge all Americans to read Ayn Rand's works to understand the philosophical underpinnings of my position. She points out that government is our enemy. Schemes like Obamacare only enhance the power of that evil institution," said Ryan.

Ryan made an exception when he said, "Unlimited spending on war is just fine."