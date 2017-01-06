Ever since one of the world's most famous cartoon characters, Dark Lord Donald Trump came to power, questions have been asked about the whereabouts of other cartoon characters.

Tom and Jerry, famously known for not getting along, and their cultural stereotype of an owner, and the unlucky Wil.E. Coyote have not been seen in years, whilst tales of Roadrunner now running his own radio show, called Meep Meep, have reached us all on a regular basis. The last we knew about Wil E Coyote was that he was developing a career along the lines of Banksies, where his tag, of a great big black shape, drawn on rocks and cliffs have led to a successful secondary career.

A Spokesman said 'It always surprised us just what Tom and Wil E Coyote survived. All of those anvils, hammers and sudden drops, would have killed lesser mortals. However, I am not sure that any of us will survive Donald Trump'