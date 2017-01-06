Written by Ben Macnair
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Friday, 6 January 2017

image for Tom and Jerry/Wil E Coyote and Roadrunner not seen since Trump won the election
A famous cartoon character....

Ever since one of the world's most famous cartoon characters, Dark Lord Donald Trump came to power, questions have been asked about the whereabouts of other cartoon characters.

Tom and Jerry, famously known for not getting along, and their cultural stereotype of an owner, and the unlucky Wil.E. Coyote have not been seen in years, whilst tales of Roadrunner now running his own radio show, called Meep Meep, have reached us all on a regular basis. The last we knew about Wil E Coyote was that he was developing a career along the lines of Banksies, where his tag, of a great big black shape, drawn on rocks and cliffs have led to a successful secondary career.

A Spokesman said 'It always surprised us just what Tom and Wil E Coyote survived. All of those anvils, hammers and sudden drops, would have killed lesser mortals. However, I am not sure that any of us will survive Donald Trump'

Make Ben Macnair's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 5 plus 2?

8 7 22 19
76 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more