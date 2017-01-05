The controversy over Trump refusing intelligence briefings has been resolved today. The President-elect made a deal with the Intelligence Agency to receive his daily intelligence briefings in audio format.

Trump stated he had concerns that "it would take too long to read" the briefings and he "needed to hear the briefings" to understand & react to them more quickly. Trump also requested "juicier details" to make them more compelling.

The intelligence community has countered that Trump simply isn't giving reading a fair chance.

They say if he read intelligence more, he may get better at it & even start to like it.

Trump has defended his position saying he'd rather have the see the briefings in movie format but since he's a fair guy, he's settling to hear them on Audio Format as long as they were still "good."