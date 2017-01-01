Written by Mike Peril
Sunday, 1 January 2017

Orlando, FL - Disney announced today that it has banned Marco Polo from its resorts and has banned anyone on a Disney resort property from even mentioning the name.

The press release by Disney states, "Marco Polo takes over our pool area. The name is more than an annoyance, it is chasing our customers away. 2017 is the year we are finally taking action."

Children around the resorts and in the pools have spoken out, and in protest have begun alternately calling out the the names "Jesus" and "Christ" during a game of pool tag.

Other common replacements are "Shut" and "Up" and "Cinderella" and "Sucks".

After the news was announced, an employee named Michael "Mickey" Mouse resigned in protest.

Calls to Mr. Polo were left unanswered.

For more information about the new policy please contact mike_peril@aol.com.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

