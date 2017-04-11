President Trump's attempt to ban Cinco de Mayo backfired after three separate circuit courts blocked his executive order: Now this year's celebrations promise to be even bigger in defiance of President Trump.

After being rebuked by the courts, Trump is now looking at ways to use ICE to break up the parties on the fifth of May and deport any illegals that they can find.

Roscio Perez of Albuquerque, NM, typified many who vowed their celebrations would go on despite the risks and she told this reporter about her special preparations.

"I bought some Trump piñatas for sure, and I hired off duty cops to secure our location from ICE. The cops tell me that ICE can only come on to private property with a federal warrant for a specific address, so we won't announce the location of our party until an hour before it starts, so we won't have to worry about Trump's threats to send ICE to disrupt our Cinco de Mayo party."

Several Mayors of towns that plan large events for Cinco de Mayo have also vowed to defy President Trump and will not allow ICE near their celebrations.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock says he has not yet communicated with ICE, and he seemed unconcerned about the president's threats to use the agency where his executive orders have failed.

"There's no need really, the idea that ICE is going to come to the parade and exhibition and check people's legal status is ludicrous. It's an illegal order by the president and any agents trying to follow it are going to land in legal trouble themselves."

The Trump administration sparked still more outrage when it asked for a list of all federal employees who used a personal holiday or sick day on Cinco de Mayo last year.

Experts in employment law tell this reporter that Trump can't retaliate against federal employees for taking the day off or celebrating Cinco de Mayo, but Trump made his intentions clear when he tweeted out against those on the federal payroll who did take the day off.

"Those people, federal employees, who support the Mexican government should have their citizenship revoked. But if the PC liberals let them keep their citizenship, we should fire them at least if we find out that they celebrate this horrible Mexican cult."

The president talked tough on Cinco de Mayo since a ban was one of his biggest promises of the campaign: after failing to deliver, he needs to placate his base and the conservative group of roosters known as the Freedom Cocks.