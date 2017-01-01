Englewood, NJ - A local dad has issued a public apology to his family after being caught dabbing on camera. The father of two teenage children did not realize his iPhone was recording his movements. The father then inadvertently released the video over the cloud.

Dabbing is a dance move in which the person simultaneously drops his or her head while raising an arm and elbow in a jerky gesture that resembles sneezing.

"I'm embarrassed to say that yes, it was me on the video, and yes, I was dabbing. I did it several times. I didn't even know what a dab was, but now all this."

The father reports that his children are embarrassed and have been bullied at school over the issue, which their father hopes will "blow over soon."

A "Dads Don't Dab" petition was initiated at the local high school, and the video unfortunately has gone viral.

When asked how he learned to dab, the dad said that it all just came naturally and he had been doing it on his own for years. His children begged him to stick with either the "Ducky" or the "Safety Dance", stating that dabbing should be reserved for kids and definitely should not be recorded.