Depraved mass murderer, musician and Beach Boy song writer, Charles Manson, has agreed to play at the presidential inauguration being held at the White House in Washington DC on January 20th of 2017. The 82 year old Manson will be released from Corcoran State Prison in California via a pre-presidential, president elect pardon issued by Donald Trump.

Apparently the pre-presidential president elect pardon has existed in the US Constitution since its inception but was only recently discovered by a museum curator. The curator had been studying the document through a microscope when he came across the pardon in the article concerning the president. The order was written in handwriting and ink which is invisible to the naked eye.

"I really had nothing to do with the pardon", replied a stoic Trump. "It was all Bannon's idea, I just signed the pardon. I don't know that much about Manson, I hear he got in trouble over some family issues. Honestly, the guy must have had a really lousy family. Everybody deserves a second chance no matter how heinous his or her crime."

In an interview from prison, Charles Manson stated: "I'm pleased with the pardon and the chance to play for president elect Trump on the 20th of January. I've been locked up so long I've forgotten all songs except for Helter Skelter. Bannon told me it's not a problem if I just sang the same song over and over because everybody will love it anyway and if they don't they can all go fuck themselves.

As of press time it was rumored that Bannon was trying to get Donald Trump to sign a pre-presidential, president elect pardon for Adolph Hitler who is currently being held in hell. Bannon feels Hitler would help the banquette team by being a part of their wait staff.