Written by Newsbreaker
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Tuesday, 27 December 2016

A press release today highlighted Trump's plan to add protection to female soldiers of the United States military. The plan consists of equipping each female soldier with a chastity belt to "prevent bad guys from doing bad things to 'em."

Trump's plan consists of the latest models of chastity belt being tested by the army following approval.

The most important criteria the Trump plan cited consisted of comfort, durability, protection, cost, and fashion sense.

The Trump team hopes to have the belts supplied to female soldiers by the end of 2017. Trump has also stated a hope that the belts will decrease the instances of sexual harassment between male & female personnel but has not said if the use of chastity belts will affect his stance on eliminating women from combat roles in the military.

Ivanka Trump has stated she would be proud for her label to accept the contract to produce the belts.

Trump has also suggested that chastity belts could be covered in the health plan he will enact after repealing the "terrible terrible terrible Obamacare."

Source: acrockofshit

Make Newsbreaker's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 3 plus 4?

1 18 7 13
83 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more