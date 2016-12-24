Written by Al N.
Topics: Donald Trump

Saturday, 24 December 2016

image for U.S. Secret Service Thwarts Plan by Trump Family to Commit Mass Suicide
"I should have just made her drink the Kool-Aid first!" said Melania.

Trump Tower, NY An alert Secret Service guarding the Trump Family was able to uncover a plot by the whole family to wait until Donald Trump is in the White House and then to stay in Trump Tower and drink cyanide Kool-Aid.

"I could tell something was up when the whole uptight family all of a sudden seemed really calm, like something really good was coming. At first we thought it was a euphoric feeling because their relative was going to be President, but knowing how much they hate him we knew it had be something else" said the guard who discovered the plot.

"Then I overhead Tiffany talking about it on the phone, not one, not two, but EIGHT times. She even blabbed about where they kept the cyanide, which I was able to confiscate" the guard said.

"According to Trump's wishes, the family will be on super-secret suicide watch until further notice!" said a Trump spokesperson.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

