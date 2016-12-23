Written by Newsbreaker
Friday, 23 December 2016

Democrats today submitted an amendment in one final effort to win the election. The amendment calls for every presidential election to be run 2-3 times with the electoral college winner of two elections being the winner for the electoral college vote.

Senate Majority Leader McConnell called the bill "pure tyranny."

Speaker of the House Ryan said "Fifty-eight percent of the nation voted and forty-six percent of the voters want this president.

That means an overwhelming majority want this president and we have a duty to ensure them this is their president."

The bill is not expected to pass.

Source: acrockofshit Effort: phoneditin

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

