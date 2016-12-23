Trenton, NJ - Just when NJ Governor Chris Christie finally found his calling as an Uber driver, Uber has decided to terminate all of his Uber rights, immediately, pending investigation that he caused a traffic jam at the George Washington Bridge.

Christie, who has been passed up for every single job in the Trump administration, and who has an approval rating in the single digits in New Jersey, got so upset with a passenger that he got out of his Uber car, through his hat over the bridge, flailed his arms, and threatened to jump.

"I've done it before," threatened Christie to the passenger.

Bridge traffic was snarled for two hours until Christie was lured off the bridge by police officers holding bags of fast food, including hot meals and plastic toys from McDonalds, Kentucky Fried Chicken and Hardees.

Christie denies the incident ever happened, despite photographs and video recordings.

"That wasn't me, that was my staff, I have nothing to do with traffic jams," stated Christie.