Written by Mike Peril
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Friday, 23 December 2016

image for Uber Fires Christie for Causing Bridge Traffic
Christie's Traffic Snarls

Trenton, NJ - Just when NJ Governor Chris Christie finally found his calling as an Uber driver, Uber has decided to terminate all of his Uber rights, immediately, pending investigation that he caused a traffic jam at the George Washington Bridge.

Christie, who has been passed up for every single job in the Trump administration, and who has an approval rating in the single digits in New Jersey, got so upset with a passenger that he got out of his Uber car, through his hat over the bridge, flailed his arms, and threatened to jump.

"I've done it before," threatened Christie to the passenger.

Bridge traffic was snarled for two hours until Christie was lured off the bridge by police officers holding bags of fast food, including hot meals and plastic toys from McDonalds, Kentucky Fried Chicken and Hardees.

Christie denies the incident ever happened, despite photographs and video recordings.

"That wasn't me, that was my staff, I have nothing to do with traffic jams," stated Christie.

Make Mike Peril's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 3 multiplied by 1?

6 24 3 19
103 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more