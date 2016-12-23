Washington, DC Donald Trump, President-Elect of the U.S., has put out a shout-out for a band to play for his Inaugural Ball. After being refused by the Beach Boys, Barry Manilow, Warrant, F Street Blues Band, a Scientology band the Jive Aces, One Live Crew, the surviving guy from Milli Vanilli, and Anvil, Trump put a tweet out for musicians to play the inauguration. Trump promised that if any members of Wilson Phillips showed up, he would take them furniture shopping.

"We think it's down to this band Tiffany heard the other night in somebody's garage (if she can remember where it was), a Partridge Family reunion with just Danny Bonaduce and Scott Baio singing lead, or the Trump Family Band featuring Donald Trump, Jr. on tambourine, Eric Trump on cowbell, with Trump's ex-wives and girlfriends providing back-up vocals.

One band was tricked into agreeing to play and when they found out who it was for, they paid to get out of the gig.

Another ploy being discussed is bringing in a band from a Third World country where they've never heard of Trump.