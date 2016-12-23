Written by Al N.
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Friday, 23 December 2016

image for Trump's Having Trouble Finding a Band to Play for His Inauguration
Gary Glitter denied that he would be playing the Inauguration.

Washington, DC Donald Trump, President-Elect of the U.S., has put out a shout-out for a band to play for his Inaugural Ball. After being refused by the Beach Boys, Barry Manilow, Warrant, F Street Blues Band, a Scientology band the Jive Aces, One Live Crew, the surviving guy from Milli Vanilli, and Anvil, Trump put a tweet out for musicians to play the inauguration. Trump promised that if any members of Wilson Phillips showed up, he would take them furniture shopping.

"We think it's down to this band Tiffany heard the other night in somebody's garage (if she can remember where it was), a Partridge Family reunion with just Danny Bonaduce and Scott Baio singing lead, or the Trump Family Band featuring Donald Trump, Jr. on tambourine, Eric Trump on cowbell, with Trump's ex-wives and girlfriends providing back-up vocals.

One band was tricked into agreeing to play and when they found out who it was for, they paid to get out of the gig.

Another ploy being discussed is bringing in a band from a Third World country where they've never heard of Trump.

Make Al N.'s day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 3 multiplied by 3?

3 5 18 9
101 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more