Written by Aspartame Boy
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Thursday, 22 December 2016

image for Trump names Sanders Secretary of Education
They didn't find aspartame and a Trump enjoyed the meal

Trump Tower, New York - Our reporter stationed outside the elevator at Trump Tower noticed a strange event Sunday night at around dinner-time. A bag of KFC was brought to the elevator lobby where the Secret Service inspected the chicken, fries and baked beans for aspartame. Strange that Trump, a billionaire, would order fast food, and not the most expensive available?

That's what our reporter thought but then he noticed that the meal was being delivered by the Colonel himself. But our reporter knew that the Colonel was deceased and so accosted the imposter, demanding an explanation whereupon the "Colonel" admitted that he was really Bernie Sanders in disguise going up to accept his appointment as Education Secretary.

Bernie explained, "Trump picked me because he wanted me to make college free for everybody. I had him when I told him Mexico would pay for it."

Make Aspartame Boy's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 4 multiplied by 3?

3 5 11 12
79 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more