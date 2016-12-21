President Elect Donald Trump took a break from tweeting insults to finish his Christmas wish list. According to an unnamed White House source Mr. Trump's top item on his Christmas wish list was a giant wall. Supposedly the list began with "Item number 1: a yuuuuuuge wall. A fantastic wall that would be magnificent. Simple the best. Let me tell ya."

Also appearing on the President elect's wish list in no particular order were: a new toupee, a presidential instruction manual, bigger hands, a competent VP, and a free trip to CHINA!

Mr. Trump went on to say that if his list of Christmas demands were not met by Santa on Christmas morning that their would be dire consequences.

"Listen we all know that Santa is killing American manufacturing with his army of ump lumpa elves up at the North Pole, and with help from his friends in CHINA to produce such cheap toys. Honestly its pathetic and sad. If Sad Santa doesn't meet my list of demands we're going to raise tariffs on the North Pole by 300%. If we have to we'll declare war on Christmas to get the fat man to corporate."

After finishing his interview Trump tweeted at Santa Claus, "Fat Santa is a total lightweight! Did an absolute horrible job last Christmas. Sad"