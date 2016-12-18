Written by susan allen-rosario
Sunday, 18 December 2016

image for Loud mouth Grandma held hostage before Christmas holiday
"She had splinters in her gums the size of toothpicks."

It was an act of deperation…the family said. They felt the need to protect the innocent.

"When Grandma goes off no one is safe. The last time they elected a republican to the white house, she filled the thanksgiving turkey with buckshot…too bad it was in the oven at the time."

Neighbors called police after hearing someone screaming "bloody murder" from the elderly woman's basement.

"People just don't understand what it is like to live with this woman. To say she is high spirited is a major understatement. She is like a helium balloon let go in a wind storm. Gravity doesn't seem to apply in any real way."

Police say that might be the case, but they do not have the right to hold her against her will.

"When we went to the room where she was being held, we found that she had nearly chewed through the door. She had splinters in her gums the size of toothpicks."

The officers say they are unsure of what the family will be charged with, besides kidnapping.

"It's all up in the air right now."

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

