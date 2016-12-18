"It was horrific", said one woman, her arms crossed, eyes filled with pain. Just over the knoll loomed a grotesque scene, a heartbreaking tragedy, a dead golden retriever, struck by a vehicle on the interstate.

"Just lucky no one else got hurt", said another witness, as he wiped the tears from his eyes.

"I see the Bulldog rescue van slow down", he continued, "and I thought, yes, they're going to save her, but then they took off and BAM!, a couple big rigs hit that triever...God that poor triever."

A representative from the English Bulldog Rescue Foundation said, "One of our crews were on their way to rescue an English Bulldog when they saw a dog they thought to be their subject running south on the interstate, but as they got closer they realized it was a Golden Retriever, so they continued on to their objective. I mean, our motto is No Bull No Pull."

The owner of the Golden retriever, who has decided to remain anonymous has requested that anyone wishing to help send donations to Moms for Golden Retriever Survival.