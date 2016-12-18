Written by Al N.
Sunday, 18 December 2016

image for Trump Calls First Cabinet Meeting; Rumor Passes Among New Cabinet Members That They Have to Bring A Cabinet to the Meeting
This was the smallest cabinet brought to the Cabinet offices by the new appointees.

Washington, DC Trump called his first Cabinet meeting today. It is good that it was a trial meeting, to get the cabinet members ready for January, when the real Cabinet meetings will start.

"It's a good thing for many reasons" said a Trump representative. "We figured most of them would have trouble finding the building the Cabinet meeting was going to be held in. So, we expected problems, but even we were startled when we got a call from Rick Perry and he had somehow mistaken Washington State for Washington, DC."

"Now that was interesting about all the Cabinet members that thought they should bring actual cabinets, like the furniture, to the first meeting. I guess they thought it would be to hold their important papers or something. Obviously unclear on the concept.

And of course, they all tried to out-do each other in who can get the most ornate or coolest looking cabinets. And none of the lazy asses can barely carry a briefcase, much less anything heavier. So they all had these couriers and underlings bringing these cabinets with them. And of course, none of them had security clearances for any of the people bringing the cabinets for them. So the late arrivals couldn't find the door because of all the towering cabinets. It's going to be a great term!"

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

