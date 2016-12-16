Written by Keith Shirey
Friday, 16 December 2016

YET ANOTHER GREAT APPOINTMENT I'VE MADE!

Congress established the National Endowment for the Arts in 1965 as an independent agency of the federal government. To date, the NEA has awarded more than $5 billion to support artistic excellence, creativity, and innovation for the benefit of individuals and communities.

Among its activities is to hand out Opera Award Honors, grants for literature, poetry, jazz and classical music.

Donald Trump has selected Kim Kardashian to head the agency. "As a reality television star Kim showed artistic integrity and the kind of imagination that indicates she will be just great at promoting the arts in America," said Kellyanne Conway spokesman for the President-Elect.

Conway further stated that the appointment had nothing to do with Mr. Trump's admiration of her ample posterior.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

