BILLINGSGATE POST: The question as to whether Donald Trump is a New Age Centaur, or just the result of a chance encounter between a two-legged Trumpster and a four-legged antelope, is now being belted around the Beltway.

Although most anthropologists now agree that Jackalopes do exist, and that they are the physical manifestations of a fleeting rendezvous between a jackrabbit and an antelope in which carnal knowledge was shared, until now anthropomorphism has been confined to the likes of the Easter Bunny and Porky Pig.

To reach even farther, who's to say that Quasimodo was not the product of a hump-back whale and a French trollop? That, in itself, could be a bell ringer.

As to whether Donald Trump is a New Age Centaur, a little background in history; in Greek mythology centaurs were half-human, half-horse creatures with the upper body of a human and the lower body of a horse. Some pundits might claim that this description fits the man who some claim is sub-human.

As most readers are aware, Dr. Billingsgate is a card carrying taxidermist who earned his doctorate in this field at La Fontaine College. Wary that some might claim that Jackalopes and Trumpalopes might be products of a taxidermist gone mad, the good doctor has gone to great lengths to dispel such ruminations. Putting his reputation on the line, his final decision is that these creatures exist, not only in time, but in space.

