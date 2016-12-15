Professor Peter Snerdley, Professor of Philosophy at Yale University, and a specialist in logic and critical thinking, has presented to this reporter an air tight case that President Barak Obama tried to undermine the election of Hillary Clinton. Below is a verbatim rendering of the Logic specialist's reasoning:

On October 7, 2016, a month before the Presidential election, there was a Joint Statement from the Department Of Homeland Security and Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Election Security that Russia's Thefts and disclosures of e-mails are intended to interfere with the US election process.

But there was silence from Barak Obama. A foreign power was attempting to disrupt the democratic American electoral process and he was silent. Of course Obama knew, probably about two months before the election that the Russian's were screwing Hillary Clinton by giving hacked e-mails to WikiLeaks that were slowly dribbled out and continually embarrassing her. And Obama knew, from intelligence reports, that the Russian's were doing it and was silent.

Why was he silent? Josh Earnest, the White House press secretary said on 12/14 that Mr. Obama delayed his response because Donald Trump had been saying that the election was rigged and he did not want to do anything that would feed these charges! Of course Trump was saying that the democrats were rigging the election, not Trump's idol, Vladimir Putin! It's as if a person were identifying the wrong arsonist at a fire, therefore the person who knew the correct arsonist could not be identified!

And Obama was a professor of Constitutional Law and the editor of the Harvard Law Review and he could reason so stupidly?

Another reason given by the hapless Josh Earnest was that "Given that the president had endorsed a candidate in the presidential race, he believed it was important for the intelligence community to make this announcement." But they already had, on 11/7! and it was clear that the victim was Hillary.

One must conclude that a) Obama has the slows and, like the poor tortured Dane, Hamlet, has great difficulty in making up his mind; B) is mentally deficient, can't reason and connect the obvious dots; C) Hates Hillary (maybe loves Vladimir) and wanted to see her lose.

There are other options, of course, but these seem to be the most probable. It's difficult to believe that a) or b) are plausible. We must conclude that Barak somehow has animosity toward Hillary and wanted to see Trump elected. Obama therefore aided Putin in destroying her chances to be President.