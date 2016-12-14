Written by Newsbreaker
Rating:
Wednesday, 14 December 2016

image for Poll suggests majority of Americans do not want aliens to make contact while Trump is in office

Though Donald Trump has proven to the American people that he is an unstoppable juggernaut when it comes to winning for his team, many citizens still have concerns about the man's personality. Nowhere is this more evident than in a poll released today by Loiters.

In the survey of over eleventyhundred-and-six Americans, a majority sixty-nine percent said they did not want extraterrestrials to make contact with earth while Donald Trump was president. The most common reasoning to that selection was concern over how Trump might communicate with extraterrestrials.

Twenty-nine percent of respondents claimed they wanted extraterrestrials to contact earth during Trump's presidency. These respondents cited a hope that aliens would take over governance of the nation post-contact.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

