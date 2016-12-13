At about 3:00 this morning, Donald Trump responded to an email from the head of his campaign staff that said that Bill and Hillary Clinton were to be present at the inauguration ceremony this January, along with the president, Barack Obama.

Instead of responding to the email, Mr. Trump used a tweet as a public way to tell them to "back off" he tweeted a message this morning. His full tweet reads as follows:

"I have just received an email from my election campaign manager saying that Bill and Hillary are to be present at my inauguration ceremony. This is a formal message to Hillary Clinton to back off. I am aware that you are very excited about my becoming president, and you really want to witness the inauguration of the greatest president ever. But your presence is not welcome. Since it is not allowed for me to ban you from the ceremony, I am going to pass on the ceremony, but assume the responsibilities of president anyways."

Later, CNN reported on this tweet, saying that trump "conceited the election," but Mr. Trump Cleared things up a little bit during a press release at Trump Headquarters in New York. an excerpt from his speech is as follows:

"I am going to hold my inauguration inside Trump Tower, where i can have Hillary evicted if she decides to show up. America is too great to have Hillary Clinton anywhere at the ceremony."

In response to Trump's release, Hillary Clinton attacked Trump, calling him a "sexist" for taking away her right to be present at the ceremony. An excerpt from her tweet reads as follows:

"Mr. Trump has disregarded my rights as a woman. It is very sexist of him and a real shot to the back..."

More on this story as it develops.