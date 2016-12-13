So moving on to the next piece of absurdity that President-elect Trump has done this week is the fact that he pissed off China.

That's right, the second biggest economy in the world and the biggest polluter in the world is now Duke Nukem levels of pissed at Trump.

Why, you may ask? Well that's because Trump literally called up Taiwan and basically said, "Hey, wanna piss off China?"

If you don't know about the relationship between China and Taiwan then let me explain it to you in the best way possible.

So after World War II, also known as an excuse of carpet bomb civilians, Mao's communist party won the Chinese Civil War and the Nationalists basically took all of China's gold and fled to Taiwan like some weird conspiracy theory that the Nazi's are living in Antarctica.

So now we have basically have had a he said, she said situation going on between China and Taiwan for the last 60 some years where China is clearly the girlfriend that is accusing her boyfriend of domestic abuse and Taiwan is the boyfriend that is innocent but is still in the hot seat because his girlfriend is kind of an asshole.

Although the United States and a majority of the world come to Taiwan's defense and recognize it as a sovereign state. However, in order to do business with China, the United States has to be like a police officer in the Netherlands and pretend that the person smoking weed in front of them doesn't exist.

Accord to China, Taiwan is just a dominion of China, one that has it's own currency, government, businesses and culture, but a pre fixture nonetheless! I mean, I know it's stupid and that China should get over the fact that Taiwan is at that age where it needs to start paying taxes and making minimum wage at a McDonald's and that it can't coddle it forever, but apparently China sees it differently.