There is a movement among electors (of the electoral college) to name Vladimir Putin President of the United States. Colby Bryan is one of them. The elector from Minnesota, said, "Look, Putin has Trump in his pocket. Donald Trump is a kind of Siberian Candidate. Why do we need a go between like Trump for Putin?"

Millard Fillmore, elector from Indiana stated, "Putin won the election for Trump by exposing the corruption in the DNC with Hillary's friend, Debbie Wasserman Schultz its head. He leaked e-mails that proved she destroyed Bernie Sanders' chance of winning. That turned off Bernie's supporters from coming to the polls and voting for Hillary and so Trump won. But it was really Putin who got the victory. He deserves to be President of the U.S."

Phyllis Sagg of Piedmont MI, had a different take on why she would vote for Putin when the Electoral College meets. "Trump is an authoritarian wanna be strongman who admires Putin of Russia, Kim Jong Un, North Korea, Sadam Hussein, Bashar al-Assad, Syria, and Muammar Gaddafi, Libya. Let's go all the way and get the real deal. A real dictator like Putin would promote the change Americans voted for. It was a change election, so let's go for it!"

These and other Putin supporters are waging an all out campaign to get other electors on board for him.