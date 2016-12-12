Earlier this morning, from trump tower, the president-elect made a few remarks regarding the mass migration to Canada. He was obviously in shock about the immense reaction to his election, but refused to show any sign of weakness, when it came to what he had to say.

"I have seen some very shocking things after I was elected, and one of them was the bigly exit of the American people to Canada. I only have one thing to say about this, so listen up. We are not great, and we need help, but it is not going to help this great nation if we all leave. I really don't care if you're a democrat or an american, it doesn't matter, we need to work together to make this country great. moving to canada is not going to help that."

He then expressed that the people need to "man up" instead of moving to Canada.

"I think that we as a people need to man up. Even if you're a woman, grow some balls and join us, it'll be great."

He then went on about the "snowflakes" in our country.

"We have too many snowflakes in our society, too many, and how do you get rid of snowflakes? That's right, global warming. The liberals think that's a problem. It's not. It'll just melt the snowflakes, we need to burn more coal, like we did when America was great. We need to bring back leaded gasoline, like when America was great. we need to make america great again"

Afterwards he concluded,

"I'm fine with the snowflakes leaving to go where it's cold, but if you're smart, please, stay here"