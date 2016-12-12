As families lined up to have their forum with their favorite Santa, a fraternity of unleased pets tried to take down the frazzled man in red.

The niffy Nick was able to fend off the attack with a plastic fork and sustained only a large gash on his forehead requiring 111 stiches.

What distressed parents most about the attack was NOT the fact that beloved icon nearly lost an eye but the language he used during the attack.

"He screamed "what the fuck?" It was totally uncalled for. Our children are fragile. They don't need to hear that kind of language from Santa. They hear enough of that at home from their parents and from other kids on the playground. The mall should be a fuck free zone."

"He drove a pair of dogs into the foyer and they began fornicating freely in front of the children. I told my kids that is how doggies play leap frog. It was embarrassing."

Police forensic team members were able to formulate that the pets had broken away from a group providing a free adoption day at the mall.

"Next year I'm bringing a fucking stun gun;" Santa said.

Adimistrators say that while they admire his quick action in repelling the stampeding pets, they are unsure that this attack warranted the use of foul language. They added that perhaps he would feel more comfortable playing the Easter bunny.

"The mask the Easter bunny wears is sound proof and he can swear all he wants."

Santa reported that for some reason after the attack no one asked for a puppy or kitty for Christmas.

"It's sad that a few naughty pets can spoil it for all the nice pets out there. Next year I think I'll play a tree in the backround…I might get pissed on by a dog but at least I won't get another eight thousand dollar bill from the hospital…merry fucking Christmas...

Ho-Ho-Holy Shit!