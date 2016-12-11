Due to the numerous winds swirling around the president-elect, his renowned study of how to succeed in business may get another title.

Encouraged by a recent internet meme on this possibility, The Fart of the Deal could become a companion piece to the main opus.

Mr. Trump has said he's not quite sure which path to follow, given the political climate at this time with its gusts and emissions, and its heavy toxic levels.

Related, disappointed Hillary Clinton supporters are being rushed to Medical Facilities all over the country due to damaged feet from foot stamping and larynx malaise from shouting and screaming.

The EPA indicates calls to oppose Mr. Trump with continuous heckling, demonizing, belittling, cursing, and doing local neighborhood versions of Saturday Night Live, with Alec Baldwin look-alikes, have generated unprecedented levels of air pollution.

Mr. Baldwin himself has been reported afflicted by gastric turmoil and a species of wind disturbance leaving him much too solitary, as friends and relatives currently tend to flee when within forty feet of his presence.

National air odor meters are registering upward on the 9 point levels of a 10 point scale.

Moreover, Mr. Trump himself has been playing into the air malaise currently afflicting and hanging over the country.

A major point in Art of the Deal as applied in Mr. Trump's campaign is now under scrutiny.

Do not be afraid, Mr. Trump writes in his celebrated tome, "to blur reality to utilize leverage."

As example, in one of the debates with Ms. Clinton, Mr. Trump indicated he would pursue a special prosecutor and put his rival in jail.

Later, he said he wasn't serious with this proposal.

Here is the "blur reality" principle in practical application to "selling" his supporters at a key emotional moment for the GOP nomination, and then the presidency.

Later he claimed whatever he said doesn't matter because "I won."

Also in his basket of tools for "the art/fart of the deal" is the handy expression, "I never said that" (which can also mean "I didn't mean that").

This swiveling via "knowing your market," "maximizing your options," and "using your leverage" (that is, "blurring reality") is already raising fume level readings in red state heartland areas.

A spokesperson for Mr. Trump has said, "It doesn't matter what the book is called. Let it be called The Fart of the Deal. It will do even better because Mr. Trump is revolutionary."

Nonetheless, Trump voters are watching carefully as with the Carrier negotiations to see if he has employed another instance of the "blur the reality" principle.

That is, a careful watch is underway on whether the financing to keep workers' jobs in the US will be shifted to Joe and Josephina Ordinary's taxes and social security prospects.

If "art of the deal" becomes further suspect, the nation can expect sustained productivity from the bowels of the country will accompany the new presidency.