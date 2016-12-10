A disgruntled, angry and disappointed Trump advisor who expected to be named Secretary of State by him, but wasn't, gave an exclusive interview to this newspaper. He said he perfectly fit the profile of Cabinet members chosen so far. "Like most of them, I'm ignorant about how to do the job and I wouldn't like it anyway."

"I'm just like the one's Trump picked for cabinet posts, I would refuse to implement policies I'm supposed to and, in a way, destroy the department I've been appointed to," he stated.

"Look, Trump has tapped an education secretary who doesn't believe in public education. He's put a man in charge of public health who wants to take away public health. He chosen a climate change skeptic who doesn't care about clean water, air, and chemical pollution in charge of the environment," stated the nameless source.

"He's got a woman for the Interior Department who doesn't care if public lands are destroyed and wants to roll back environmental restrictions on federal lands."

"Damn it, I hate government as well as anyone of them. I'd be an excellent member of Trump's government wrecking crew. I'm an arsonist who would burn down government as well as a stooge for corporate interests like all of his appointees. I'm a billionaire like they are. Trump would be happy and relaxed with me. He's only comfortable with millionaires, billionaires, and generals. Fu*ck, I fit the bill perfectly," said my source.

He lost control as he virtually screamed that Steve Bannon, Chief White House advisor and white nationalist was a "pussy when compared to me, and as for Trump, my hands are a lot bigger than his!"