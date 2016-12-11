Wearing his new Shit-Storm Jacket™, Bernie Sanders told a group of college students yesterday that Donald Trump is a "Turdnado."

Speaking at Depauw University in Indiana, Sanders said liberals and Democrats need to get ready for the fight of their lives when Trump takes office in January.

"There's going to be so much crap flying around Washington next year and that's why the Shit-Storm Jacket™, but we can't get distracted--we're going have to try to keep the Trump turdnado from destroying our government from the inside, dismantling our social safety nets, starting World War III, and destroying our economy as well as the environment."

Donald Trump reflexively fired back with his usual late night rants on Twitter.



Bernie lost to a loser, that makes him a double loser. He's just a nasty person.

and,

It's going to be a Trumpnado, and that's exactly what the Washington establishment needs to shake things up.

then,



When and if I start a war it will be a beautiful thing, believe me, it will be World War Trump.