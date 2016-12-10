President-elect Donald Trump, just today, released in a press conference that he was going to replace Pence with a new Vice-Presidential candidate. The press conference was held at Trump Tower in New York City, where he announced that he needed someone that was 'stronger'.

"America needs someone stronger than Mike Pence. Vice President is a serious job, they replace me in the unfortunate event that i die, but rest assured, that will never happen. I'm too great. The greats never die," Mr. Trump stated earlier this afternoon, "but i digress, America needs someone great, like me. But we know the world knows only one person that came near achieving the level of greatness of Donald Trump, Richard Nixon."

Trump went on to say that he wanted someone who is truly as 'great' as he is,

"We need someone as strong as he was, who faces the issues head on, who will help make America great again. Richard Nixon was an honorable man, who did what no one else would dare to do, and he won bigly"

To conclude his speech, Mr. Trump said that he wanted someone that is not afraid to 'get his hands a little dirty'.

"We are going to win bigly like he did, like Reagan and Eisenhower. We need someone that, like him, isn't afraid to get his hands dirty for the greater good. But most of all, we need someone Honest, like Nixon, I am looking for a man like that." said Mr. Trump.