Earlier Today the Republican National Committee published a profile of what to expect in the Christmas "Fuck You" Tour that Trump announced for states that didn't vote for him.

The RNC said the tour would be a great opportunity for Americans to part of the first great step in uniting the nation under Donald Trump.

Americans that can prove they are citizens & not Muslim can get free tickets & torches for rallies if they live in a state that Trump won.

Tickets for residents of states not carried by Trump will have to pay $150 per ticket but will receive an "I support Trump" button & a "Make America Great Again Hat."

Premium Tickets at $500 allow ralliers to get within 50 feet of Trump before the rally & include a premium gift basket (contents to be determined.)

Besides ticket prices, previews of menu items, merchandise to be sold at gift stands, celebrity appearances, & select songs from the planned playlist were posted to the announcement page.

A disclaimer notes all details are subject to change.

Foods:

Pizza Hut pizza

Trump steaks

Trump vodka

Shrimp

Chicken dinner

Merchandise:

"Make America Great Again" arm bands

Gold threaded Make America Great Again" hats

Trump vodka

Trump ties

The Art of the Deal by Donald J. Trump

Donald Trump photographs

Roy Cohn photographs

Donald Trump busts

Donald Trump statues

Trump Family Action figures

Hillary Clinton Federal Prison Action figure playset

Model Trump Tower building kit (complete with Illegal Immigrant Polish workers & mafia cement Trucks)

The Apprentice Complete Box Set

The Donald Trump Christmas Album

"Coal stocking stuffers for your far left friends & family"

"Other Fabulous Trump Christmas Items"

And Many More!

Celebrity Appearances:

Ted Nugent

Hologram Charlton Heston

Select playlist:

Every Breath You Take by the Police

One Way or Another by Blondie

You Can't Always Get What You Want by the Rolling Stones

Sympathy by the Rolling Stones

Born in the USA by Bruce Springsteen

Rockin in the Free World by Neil Young

Won't Get Fooled Again by the Who

We Are the Champions by Queen

You Really Got Me by the Kinks

Your Time is Gonna Come by Led Zeppelin

Wonderful Tonight by Eric Clapton

The motto of the tour will be "A Great America is for great Americans! Make America Great Again!"