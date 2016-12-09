Earlier today, president-elect Trump announced a top cabinet position for honest reporter and all around awesome guy Alex Jones.

You may or may not know, Jones is host to America's number one conspiracy/news/scream rant shows on some radios. He brings to the administration bigly experience in getting the truth out there.

A senior Congressman had this to say, "pfft... bullshit...wait, you're not joking?"

The position is one that has not been filled by previous administrations since WWII. A young and passionate Joseph Goebbels was last to hold the position and will have some yuge jackboots to fill.

Neither President-elect Trump or Minister Alex Jones could be reached for comment.