Earlier today, president-elect Trump announced a top cabinet position for honest reporter and all around awesome guy Alex Jones.
You may or may not know, Jones is host to America's number one conspiracy/news/scream rant shows on some radios. He brings to the administration bigly experience in getting the truth out there.
A senior Congressman had this to say, "pfft... bullshit...wait, you're not joking?"
The position is one that has not been filled by previous administrations since WWII. A young and passionate Joseph Goebbels was last to hold the position and will have some yuge jackboots to fill.
Neither President-elect Trump or Minister Alex Jones could be reached for comment.