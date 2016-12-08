Warren Campbell opened his New York Times and read the headline, "Choice For E.P.A. Has Led Battles To Constrain It." "Choice, Scott Pruit has deep times to Oil and Gas Industry is an avid climate change denier. He has pledged to dismantle Obama's efforts to fight climate change." He has said, "I don't particularly believe in science."

Warren Campbell turned to his companion and said, "This is part of a pattern which I love. Ben Carson will be running Housing An Urban Development. He's totally disqualified from running the department and will destroy public housing and created much more homelessness." Campbell laughed, "Of course Dr. Carson hates the homeless."

Campbell's companion, Bernard Jones, remained silent. "And our new national security adviser is Michael Flynn, a very creepy retired general who believes that Hillary Clinton runs a child sex ring. He's in charge of coordinating our military. He was fired from his last important civilian job due to incompetency and eccentricity. It will probably be a disaster. Of course Trump chose retired general James Mattis as Secretary of Defense because of his nickname, "Mad Dog." And to run the Department of Education, a billionaire who hates public education and is out to destroy it!"

Warren Campbell hooted uncontrollably and threw down the paper on the table as Bernard Jones stared off into space. "You gotta love all of these retired generals in the Trump Administration. Hey, did I mention General John Kelly as head of Homeland Security? He's going to deport millions of Mexicans and build a big, beautiful wall along the border as Trump promised. Oh yeah, he's going to register Millions of American Muslims. Really, does Kelly think he can do that?"

Mr. Campbell joyfully clapped his hands and loudly chuckled. "Those who aren't Generals are billionaires and millionaires in Trump's cabinet. He's got the top 1% there: investment bankers and venture capitalists, Wall Street insiders and family fortune heirs, educated at elite schools."

Warren Campbell gleefully doubled up in belly laughter as his companion drooled over his shirt. Trump will fu*ck over the very people who got him elected, the White working stiffs from the Midwestern states. He told them he would look after them, that he would drain the swamps. But the national agenda will be set by Wall Street who want corporate and the rich to have lower taxes and believe in trickle down which never has worked! There will be great suffering!"

Campbell pounded the table in glee! "It's going to be chaos! We'll have deregulation of Wall Street the will create a great recession like did last time. The new Supreme Court will repeal Roe v. Wade and we'll have back alley abortions! Maybe the Mexicans, women, Muslims, students, homeless and left-wingers will riot in protest! Hell, maybe even the blue collar whites in Michigan may join in. Maybe the cities will burn again! Law and Order is already the slogan among many in the new administration. I hope destroys this whole fuc*king country just like I started fires in the national forests!"

Warren Campbell began breaking up furniture as he roared with laughter and his companion continued to drool. "He screamed, 'Make America Great Again' In the facility for the criminally insane men in white coats grabbed Mr. Campbell and put him in his familiar straight jacket.