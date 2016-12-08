Washington - Michael G. Flynn, son of appointed National Security Advisor, former Lt. General Michael T. Flynn, was removed from the Trump transition team on Wednesday by Vice President elect, Governor Mike Pence, head of the team. The younger Flynn was the author of several tweets concerning a false conspiracy theory about the Clintons, which led to a gunman opening fire on a local pizza restaurant on Monday.

Trump was reported to have met with staff shortly after the incident. "I will not permit insubordination in my organization. Staff members must not use social media such as Twitter to advance unproven conspiracy theories, internet rumors, innuendo or other false or misleading information. This practice can lead to loss of reputation, spread of lies and hoaxes,and even violent behavior by impressionable followers."

"Only I as your commander in chief will be permitted to engage in this activity", added Trump.

Shortly afterward, Trump tweeted that he "would have won every state in the election, if it weren't for illegal aliens voting in large numbers". Trump did not have any evidence for his assertions.