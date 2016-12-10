Written by Lyndon
Saturday, 10 December 2016

image for Trump to name Genghis Khan his Secretary of Defense
Trump belted out a line or two from Chaka Khan's "I Feel for You" although he acknowledged that there's probably no relation.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Once again turning to retired generals to fill cabinet positions and other posts, President-elect Donald Trump is believed to be close to naming retired General Genghis Khan as his Secretary of Defense.

Mr. Trump is said to respect General Khan for his "no bullshit" attitude when it comes to invading countries and dealing swiftly with insurgents. In particular, Mr. Trump admires the way General Khan swept through Afghanistan in year 1220.

Said one House Democrat speaking under the condition of anonymity, "Our hope is that General Khan has mellowed a bit with age. We need someone who can balance Trump's tendency for spontaneous combustion."

General Khan could not be reached for comment. However, earlier in the day, Khan had tweeted: "I am the punishment of God. If you had not committed great sins, God would not have sent a punishment like me upon you."

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

