Written by Keith Shirey
Wednesday, 7 December 2016

image for Trump to Persecute People Who Say "Happy Holidays"
MERRY CHRISTMAS!

Trump transition team member Corey Lewandowski derailed a decent conversation on Hannity by making a strangely worded announcement about Christmas.

During the Tuesday interview, Lewandowski tried to steer the conversation away from legitimate criticisms of Trump's carrier deal and instead inform anyone who didn't know that it is now ok to say "Merry Christmas" again!

"Which means Merry Christmas, which you can say again because Donald Trump is now the president. You can say it again! It's okay to say-it's not a pejorative word anymore."

Lawandowski also hinted that Trump might use the FBI to take names of people who were found saying "Happy Hanukkah," "Joyous Kwanzaa," or "Happy Holidays."

"If Donald doesn't use the FBI, people who use those greetings should learn to treat carefully and just whisper them. Certainly they should be subjected to some kind of persecution of social scorn. Trump's America shouldn't be kind to those kinds of sentiments," said Trump surrogate Lewandowski.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

