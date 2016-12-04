Written by b kenneth mcgee
Rating:
Topics: White House, Flying, FAA

Sunday, 4 December 2016

FAA designates "no fly" airspace above White House...Cuckcoos's nest!

President-elect Donald Trump reportedly was furious when informed yesterday that the FAA (Federal Aviation Authority) was designating the "no fly" airspace above the  White House "Cuckcoos Nest.Trump tweeted at 3:00AM this morning..."Goodbye FAA!   Rot in Hell, I hate you!"

  An administrator at the agency speaking on the condition of anonymity replied:  ""We apologize for any distress that this designation has caused President-elect Trump. We certainly meant no offense.  We WERE NOT the ones that performed the frontal lobotomy on for God's sake! GEESH!"

In related news, a source at the Secret Service has leaked the code names the service has made for the Trump family members it will be protecting: Son, Baron Trump ( Second Coming)) Son-in law Jared Cushner (Show Jew) and Mrs. Trump (Nurse Ratchett.)

A spokesman for the Secret Service issued a statement condemning the FAA for its designation of the "No Fly" zone above the White House, The Cuckcoos Nest. "After all We are all family here," said Vladmir Potemkin, the head of the unit guarding the Trump family.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

