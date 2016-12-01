In an effort to explain the meaning of the term alt.right, Steve Bannon, the Trump White House Chief of Staff, explained the term. When Bannon headed Brietbart.com, who championed the alt.right, it was a kind of cesspool for neo-Nazis, anti-Semites, misogynists, white supremacists, homophobes and the like. But Bannon said that the alt.right on Breitbart often "was just a bunch of guys letting off steam and having fun."

Recently, after a meeting of white nationalists inside the Ronald Reagan building in Washington, members threw Nazi salutes and shouted, "Hail Trump, hail our people, hail victory!" In response, Bannon said that, while he would never throw the salute, "I do have to sometimes restrain my right arm from rising." He said the difference between die-hard alt.right fanatics and those who are softer, is whether they actually engage in the Nazi salute.

Bannon criticized the mass media for focusing on Trump's alt.right white racist supporters. "Sure, Donald spoke about Mexican rapists, Black President Barak Obama being illegitimate, and Muslims, who are darker skinned, being banned from America, but that is just the truth. "When you speak the truth you are not a racist," said Bannon.

"It's just like when you call women pigs, slobs, having faces ugly enough to stop trains, and fat losers. If it's the truth you're not a misogynist," stated Bannon.

My Breitbart site has been called a "front for white nationalists," Bannon said. "So what if it is. In America there's plenty of room for opposing views. If people don't believe in white racial superiority let them prove their case."